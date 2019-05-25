Ganja consignment seized from Badambadi, two held

Cuttack: Excise sleuths have seized a ganja consignment from Badambadi Bus Stand in Cuttack and arrested two persons involved in illegal trade on Saturday.

Acting on reliable inputs, the Central Excise Intelligence squad conducted a raid near the bus stand and nabbed two persons with the contraband while they were moving towards Badambadi on the Link Road.

During the search, the cops found over 35 kg of ganja, estimated to worth around Rs 4 lakh, from the possession of the accused duo.

The arrested persons, hailing from Ganjam, were smuggling the cannabis consignment from Kandhamal to Gandhipali area of Bhubaneswar, the Excise officials informed.

