Ganguly surprised by India squad for series against Windies

New Delhi: Former Indian team skipper Sourav Ganguly expressed surprise over India squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies.

Ganguly took to Twitter and wrote:

In fact, Shubman Gill was picked as a replacement for KL Rahul when the latter was suspended during India’s tour of New Zealand earlier this year.

Over the past couple of years, Rahane has been out of the reckoning for a place in the limited-over formats but remains a mainstay in the longest format. Rahane is also the vice-captain of the Indian Test team.

Gill has top-scored for India A against West Indies A in the unofficial ODI series, scoring 218 runs, including 3 half-centuries.

India will tour West Indies for three T20Is and as many as three ODIs, and two Tests which are part of World Test Championship from 3 August to 3 September.

