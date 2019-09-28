Ganguly asks Kohli to include Chahal and Kuldeep in T20I

Mumbai: Former Indian captain and legend batsman Sourav Ganguly has asked skipper Virat Kohli to include Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in India’s limited-overs squad. Both the wrist-spinners were not part of the T20I squad which faced off against West Indies and South Africa.

Both Chahal and Kuldeep did not play in the T20Is against West Indies and South Africa as the team management was looking to increase the depth of batting. Hoping that their inclusion is temporary, Ganguly said both Kuldeep and Chahal will have important role to play in the ICC T20 World Cup in 2020.

“This is a good team but Virat needs to bring back the wrist spinners into this format,” Ganguly wrote in his column for Times of India. “I hope Yuzvendra Chahal has only been rested to give the opportunity to others, or else he is a must for India in the T20 format. “India doesn’t need two left-arm spinners (Ravindra Jadeja and Krunal Pandya).

The Test series will start soon, and hopefully, India will play on good pitches and not on rank turners, as it has been in the last series because India is a very good team on any surface,” he wrote.

Ahead of the series against South Africa, Virat Kohli had stressed on the fact that the team needs to find the best balance in the starting squad rather than sticking to only one combination.