Gang-rape victim commits suicide in Bihar

Muzaffarnagar rape
Muzaffarnagar: A gang-rape victim allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her house at Behdi village in Muzaffarnagar of Bihar on Saturday.

According to media reports, the victim also wrote the names of the accused on her hand before committing suicide.

According to the reports, the 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three men about a year ago. However, the accused came out on bail and started threatening her.

The victim’s father had also lodged a complaint against the accused for threatening and harassing his daughter to withdraw the rape case against them.

On the basis of the complaint, another case has been registered against the accused persons, Circle Officer Kuldeep Kumar said.

Further, the body of the victim has been sent for post-mortem and a probe has been initiated, the police added.

