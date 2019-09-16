Gang-rape of Bihar shelter home survivor: NHRC issues notices to Chief Secy, DGP

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo-moto cognizance of media reports that an 18-year-old survivor from the Muzaffarpur girls’ shelter where many inmates had been abused for years, was allegedly gang-raped in a moving car on Friday night, less than 14 months after being rehabilitated and reunited with her family on the orders of a local court.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news reports, if true, amounts to violation of human rights of the girl who fell prey to perverts with criminal instincts, twice and the police is yet to arrest the accused.

Accordingly, the Commission has issued notices to Chief Secretary and DGP, Bihar calling for a detailed report on the matter within four weeks along with status of the FIR registered by the police. And it has also directed to the state authorities to provide the victim, proper counseling and medical assistance to help her overcome the trauma and lead a normal life.

The Commission has further observed that apparently the girl has become victim of State’s apathy. She was unfortunately amongst the victims of sexual abuse at Muzaffarpur Girls Home, about five years back. The victimization of the girl twice, indicates towards sheer lawlessness in the State of Bihar. The criminals are committing heinous crimes at their free will, without any fear of law. After the infamous incident of sexual abuse of the inmates, which occurred in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar and jolted the nation, the state machinery and the law enforcing agencies should have been more vigilant so that no anti-social elements could gather the courage to commit an offence harming dignity of a woman.

According to the news reports, carried today on 16/09/2019, the girl lodged a complaint with Bettiah town police station in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Saturday, saying that she was abducted in a car after being waylaid on her way to a relative’s house and was gang-raped.

Reportedly, after committing the heinous crime the accused dropped the victim near her house but the girl being so frightened didn’t report the incident to anyone. She reported the matter to the police the next day and an FIR against four accused (whose names have been mentioned by the victim) has been registered. Two of the accused are reportedly brothers and none of the accused has been arrested so far. The SHO of the Bettiah Police Station has reportedly stated that they are awaiting the medical report of the victim.

It is mentioned in the news report that the Assistant Director of the Bettiah Child Protection Unit has also met the girl at the hospital. She has stated that the victim girl has been living with her family since July last year and was starting to reclaim her life when this tragic incident has happened.