Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated across the country with traditional gaiety

Mumbai: One of the most important Hindu festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi, which marks the birth of Lord Ganesha is being celebrated across India today.

This festival is celebrated during the month of Bhadrapada, which spans from mid of August to mid of September. This festival spans for eleven days.

According to Mythology, Lord Parvathi created Ganesh out of dirt and made him guard her place. Shiva, who returned after many days, saw Ganesh guarding the palace and had no idea about who the child was. Shiva demanded that he should be let into the palace and Ganesh refused. After a strong battle between the two, Shiva beheaded Ganesh. When Parvathi returned and saw the headless boy, she was furious.

Shiva promised to make Ganesh live and asked his devas to search for any soul, which had its head facing the north. The search party came with an elephant head, which was placed on the headless boy. Thus, Ganesh was born. This is celebrated as Ganesh Chaturthi.

Although it is observed in all parts of India, Maharashtra is known for celebrating the festival in an elaborate way. Mumbai is known for some of the best Ganapati pandals.

One of the most famous Sarvajanik Ganapati, Lalbaugcha Raja is kept for public display for 11 days following which the deity is immersed in the Arabian Sea at Girgaum Chowpatty on the auspicious day of Anant Chaturdashi. This year, Lalbaugcha Raja enters 85 years of celebrations.

Ganesha also is known as the Trunk God, is believed to be the carrier of good luck and is worshipped before every new beginning by devotees. The ritual of worshipping Lord Ganesha before every important event is called Ganesh Vandana.

It is believed that Lalbaugcha Raja is a Navsacha Ganpati (which means one who fulfills all wishes) and over a million people visit the marquee during the 10-days of the festival.