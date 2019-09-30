Gandii Baat Actress Anveshi Jain Not On BB 13, Know Why

Anveshi Jain Not On BB 13
Mumbai: Gandii Baat actress Anveshi Jain who was set to enter Bigg Boss 13 house, was replaced by Anu Malika’s brother Abu Malik.

Abu Malik has replaced actress Anveshi Jain and entered the house following the grand opening episode.

Reportedly, Anveshi Jain has made several posts on entry in Bigg Boss house. Whereas in the contract with Bigg Boss, the contestant does not have to first tell that she is going to be a part of the show.

Bigg Boss 13 premiered on Sunday night on Colors TV. Host Salman Khan welcomed the 13 celeb guests on the show. Along with the 13 contestants, actress Ameesha Patel is also a part of the show.

