Gandii Baat 2 actress Anveshi Jain Touches 1M Followers On Instagram

Mumbai: ALT Balaji’s ‘Gandii Baat 2’ fame actress Anveshi Jain, who enjoys a huge fan base, has earned 1 million followers on her Instagram handle.

Grateful for having such a big family, Anveshi says, “I can’t express how overwhelmed I am. I want to thank all the people who have been a part of this journey directly or indirectly.”

The actress says that she was expecting something as good as this because her intentions were always in favour of the public. “I kind of saw that coming when I was Googled innumerably, and I kept myself at it – in terms of engaging the crowd by posting 2-3 pictures every day and interacting with them about everything,” she states.

Had she not been an actress, Anveshi would have still made vlogs on dating. Though she is grateful to see that number (1 Million), Anveshi is not at all obsessed with social media in any way.

On social media turning addictive for people, Anveshi says, “It is extremely addictive and that is why social media platforms like Tiktok and Instagram are doing so well. It gives you a sense of entitlement and productivity. However, one needs to remember that if done correctly these are going to be one of the best sources of passive income in the coming time.”

Months ago, Anveshi was a nobody on social media. Even the actress did not have the slightest idea that her career is going to take a huge leap to ultimate success. The small-town girl with big dreams had a slow start up the career ladder until she signed ALT Balaji’s ‘Gandii Baat 2’.

Today, it seems like more than the show, it was Anveshi who won people’s heart and became a star overnight.

According to the latest analysis reports shared by a data analytics agency, Anveshi also was the most Googled person in the month of January.