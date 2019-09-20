Gandhian ideology to reach every nook & corner of state during 150th birth anniv of Mahatma Gandhi

Bhubaneswar: In order to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi across the state with much grandeur, the state government has lined up several programmes to mark the occasion and disseminate the Gandhian ideology to every nook and corner of the state.

A meeting of the newly formed seven-member coordination subcommittee was held under the Chairmanship of MLA Atanu Sabyasachi today at the State Archives here. In the meeting, it was decided to give importance to proper implementation of the programmes and for the purpose, different tasks will be taken up from the panchayat level from October 2, 2019, to October 2, 2020.

During the meeting, Culture Director Bijay Kumar Nayak elaborated on the programmes set by the state government for the upcoming two years. On October 2, a human chain or mass rally will be held in the state capital and as decided earlier a huge statue of the “Father of the Nation” will also be installed in Bhubaneswar and the preparation for the same has been decided to be expedited.

It was also proposed to organise a meeting of all departments soon as they all will be taking an active part in the grand celebration of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150 birth anniversary celebration.

Mr Birupakshya Tirpathy, member of the coordination subcommittee, also laid emphasis on proper and smooth implementation of various programmes of the state government.

While coordination subcommittee Chairman Atanu Sabyasachi emphasized on celebrating Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary for two years, panel member Umakanata Samantaray proposed to convert Kadua Ashram, where Gandhiji had stayed, as a memorial.

Similarly, the coordination subcommittee members Prashant Muduli and Ashwini Kumar Patra proposed to ensure putting up of a photograph of Gandhiji at every government offices before October 2.

It may be mentioned here that one village in each block of the state will be identified as “Kasturba Adarsh Village”. Besides, the structures linked to Gandhiji’s visit to Odisha will be re-developed. This apart, various programmes including essay writing, talks, debates in educational institutions and development pf Gandhi circuit are on the cards.

Present in the meeting were, State Archive chief Suchismita Mantri and officials of the culture department were present in the meeting.