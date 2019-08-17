Gandhi-Nehru family is the “brand equity” of Congress: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Kolkata: It will be a tough job for any leader from outside Gandhi-Nehru family to run the grand old party of Congress, according to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Chowdhury, who is the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, said the Gandhi-Nehru family is the “brand equity” of the party.

The Congress leader said the revival of the Congress largely depended on the weakening of regional parties that lack ideology. Chowdhury said only a party like the Congress, with its “strong” ideological mooring and pan-India presence, can counter the “communal juggernaut” of the BJP.

The Congress leader said Sonia Gandhi was reluctant to head the party once again, but yielded to the request of senior Congress functionaries when the organisation was facing a “crisis”.

 

