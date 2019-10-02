Gandhi Jayanti: Odisha Congress Leaders Hold Padayatra In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Remembering the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, leaders of Odisha Congress hold a padayatra here today.

To mark the importance of the day various Congress leaders are gathered at Gandhi park in Bhubaneswar to celebrate 150th birth anniversary of Bapu.

Taking forward the ideologies of Gandhi, the leaders took out a padayatra from Gandhi park to Congress Bhawan to spread the message of truth and non-violence among the common mass.

Being inspired by the principles of Gandhi, members of Congress wore attire made from Khadi cloth today.

On Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, the leaders of the oldest party stated that they are trying to propagate the principles of Gandhiji among the people which are gradually losing its importance with time.

On the other hand, to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti people from all walks of life has taken a padayatra to deliver the principles of Mahatma Gandhi among common people in Berhampur.