Gandhi Jayanti celebrated in Rourkela by District Admin, RSP

Rourkela: The 150th Birth Anniversary of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, who gave the world the immortal credo of truth, non-violence and peace was celebrated at Rourkela today in an ambience of devotion, commitment and serenity. A grand function was organised by the District Administration, Rourkela and Rourkela Steel Plant at the Civic Centre to mark the day.

Recitation of bhajans, rendition of the mantra of ‘Sarbadharma Samanwaya’, revisiting of the key learnings from the life of the Mahatma and taking of the Swachhata pledge made the occasion a truly memorable one.

Many distinguished persons of Rourkela offered floral tributes to the statue of Gandhiji and paid their obeisance. They included Mr. Dipak Chattaraj, CEO, Mrs. Raka Chattaraj, President, Deepika Mahila Sanghati and GM(Internal Audit), Mr. Raj Vir Singh, ED(P&A), Mr. Gautam Banerjee, ED (Works), Mr.D.K.Mohaptra, ED(MM), Mr. Atanu Bhowmick, CGM In-charge (Projects), Dr. S.S.Pati, Director Incharge(M&HS), Mr. Praveen Nigam, CGM(F&A), Mrs. Suman Lata, Mrs. Anuradha Banerjee and Mrs. Minakshi Mohapatra, all Vice Presidents of Deepika Mahila Sangahti, many other senior officers of RSP and eminent citizens of the steel city and a large number of students.

The celebration began with the mellifluous rendering of Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite prayer, ‘Baishnaba Janato….’ by Mrs. Ashalata Sarangi, an eminent singer, and the artists of Singhari kala Niketan.

A Sarbadharma Sadhbhawna Sabha was the highlight of the programme. Rendering of portions of Holy Guru Granth Sahib, by members of Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Rourkela, some stanzas from the Holy Bible by a group from Sacred Heart Cathedral Church, Hamirpur, Holy Koran by a group from Ispat Anjuman, Sector -15 and recitation of portions of Shrimad Bhagwad Geeta by students from Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Sector-7 were the highlights of the program. The collective also recited Bapu’s favourite Ramdhun.

The Swachhata pledge was administered in Odia, Hindi and English by Mr.D.K.Mohaptra, Mr. Raj Vir Singh and Mr. Gautam Banerjee.

Earlier in the morning, large number of school children formed a long human chain to mark the 150th Birth Anniversary of the Mahatma to create awareness about swachhata and giving up ‘single use plastic’. The CEO interacted with the students and urged them to avoid using plastic goods in general and single use plastics in particular.

The dignitaries also took part in a cleaning drive near the Food Court, Ambagan. Speaking on the occasion Mr. Chattaraj elaborated about the Swachha Bharat Mission and how everyone can contribute in making India a clean Nation as envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi. “This would be a great tribute to the Mahatma on his 150th Birth Anniversary,” he added.

Mrs. Raka Chattaraj, along with the Vice Presidents of Deepika Mahila Sanghati and other ladies present on the occasion went to the Ambagan market and persuaded the shopkeepers and the customers to stop using single use plastics.

A blood Donation Camp was also organized later during the day at the Blood Transfusion Centre of IGH to mark the day. Mr. Raj Vir Singh, Mr. Gautam Banerjee, Mr. D.K. Mohapatra, Dr. S. S. Pati and many other senior officers were present on the occasion. Mr. Raj Vir Singh, Mr. Biswajit Patnaik, CGM (CO &CC) along with students of Nurses Training Institute of IGH and general public donated blood on the occasion.