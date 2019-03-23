Gandhi hits out at TMC,CPM in West Bengal

Kolkata: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has put to rest all speculations of an alliance in the state by attacking both Trinamool and Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Gandhi said the people of Bengal are facing the same oppression during Mamata Banerjee’s rule that they were facing under CMP’s rule.

The Congress president criticized Modi and Mamata Banerjee for nagging unemployment in the state.

He said when the Prime Minister is lying , Mamata keeps on making promises but nothing happens.

The oppression that used to occur during CPM’s time is still the same under Mamata Banerjee’s government.

The difference is that at that time the government used to run for an organization, now it is run for a single person, the Congress chief commented.