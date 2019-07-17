Game of Thrones earns record-breaking 32 Emmy nominations

Los Angeles: The 71st Emmy Awards, that will be hosted on September 22, this year, announced its nominations and HBO’s Game of Thrones has slashed its way to a record-setting 32 Emmy nominations for its eighth and final season.

Besides being nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, majority of the season 8 cast was nominated.

It included Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Alfie Allen, Lena Headey, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Gwendoline Christie and guest star Carice van Houten.

Sophie Turner was among one of the nominees for essaying the role of Sansa Stark in HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones and Priyanka Chopra took to social media to praise the actress.

Sophie is nominated under Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category.

While Priyanka Chopra congratulated all the Emmy nominees, she had a special mention for her sister-in-law Sophie in a series of Instagram stories.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and the recently released Chernobyl came in second and third with 20 and 19 nominations. Saturday Night Live earned 18 nods, Barry and Fosse/Verdon garnered 17 nods.

With this, HBO leads with the most Emmy nominations as it earned 137 nods.

When They See Us, the miniseries that dramatized the Central Park Five case and its aftermath, received 16 bids.

The Emmy awards will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles. The 71st Emmy Awards will air on Fox, with the host yet to be announced.