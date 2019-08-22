Gambling dens raided in Ganjam, over 20 held

Ganjam: Continuing crackdown against gamblers in the silk city, Ganjam police on Wednesday raided a gambling den in Berhampur and arrested over 20 persons.

Acting on reliable information regarding the anti-social activity, cops conducted raids across Purusottampur and Khandadiuli area of the city and apprehended the gamblers while they were engaged in the illegal activity.

While 11 persons were arrested from Purusottampur area, cash amounting to Rs. 1,42000, six bikes and 14 mobile phones were seized from the gambling spot in here. Similarly, the cops also seized cash Rs 33, 900 and arrested 11 persons from Khandadiuli area in the district, informed sources.