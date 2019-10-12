Gambling den raided in Sali Sahi, 5 arrested

By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar: Nayapalli Police last night raided a gambling den at Salia Sahi and arrested five persons involved in the illegal activity.

The arrested have been identified as Amar Seth (45), Pintu Reddy (30), Simanchal Reddy (32), & Hina Patra  (28) of Santoshi Nagar and Bhimasen Sethi (59) of Shriram Nagar.

Acting on reliable inputs, a team led by SI Dipak Lenka conducted a raid at Salia Sahi and caught the five accused persons red-handed while gambling.

A cash amount of Rs 17,500 was seized from them the police said and added that the accused persons have been forwarded to the court today.

pragativadinewsservice
