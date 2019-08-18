Gambling den raided in Ganjam, 12 held

Ganjam: Police on Sunday raided a gambling den at Soral area under Golanthara police limits in Ganjam district and arrested 12 persons involved in the illegal activity.

The identities of the accused persons were not ascertained immediately.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the gambling den near Soral and apprehended the gamblers red-handed. Rs 26,500 in cash and seven motorcycles were seized from their possession, sources said.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Gambling Act and the arrested persons will be forwarded to the court tomorrow, informed Golanthara IIC, Babuli Nayak. He also added that efforts are on to nab other persons involved in gambling.