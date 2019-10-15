Gambling den raided in city, 3 arrested

Twin CityCrime
By pragativadinewsservice
Gambling den raided
0

Bhubaneswar: Kharavela Nagar police on Monday raided a gambling den in Master Canteen area and arrested at least three persons involved in the illegal activity.

The arrested persons have been identified as Seikh Babuli, Seikh Karim and Anwar Mallik of Kharavela Nagar.

Related Posts

White tiger ‘Subhranshu’ dies in Nandankanan

Orissa HC: Full bench to sit today, Bar Association protests…

Pvt firm employees robbed of Rs 11 lakh at gunpoint in…

Acting on reliable inputs, the police team conducted multiple raids at Master Canteen area and apprehended the accused.

Besides, the cops have also seized cash Rs 1300, three stickers from the possession of the arrested persons.

A case has been registered against the accused persons under relevant Sections of the IPC and forwarded to the court, sources said.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

White tiger ‘Subhranshu’ dies in Nandankanan

Orissa HC: Full bench to sit today, Bar Association protests…

Pvt firm employees robbed of Rs 11 lakh at gunpoint in…

1 of 1,549