Gambling den raided in city, 3 arrested

Bhubaneswar: Kharavela Nagar police on Monday raided a gambling den in Master Canteen area and arrested at least three persons involved in the illegal activity.

The arrested persons have been identified as Seikh Babuli, Seikh Karim and Anwar Mallik of Kharavela Nagar.

Acting on reliable inputs, the police team conducted multiple raids at Master Canteen area and apprehended the accused.

Besides, the cops have also seized cash Rs 1300, three stickers from the possession of the arrested persons.

A case has been registered against the accused persons under relevant Sections of the IPC and forwarded to the court, sources said.