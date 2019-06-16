Gambling den raided in Angul forest, seven held

Kulad: Police on Sunday raided a gambling den inside Laxmipur forest near Kokolaba village under Tarasing Police limits in Angul district and nabbed seven persons.

Acting on reliable inputs, a police team conducted a search in the forest area at around 3 pm today and caught the gamblers red-handed while playing the illegal game.

Five mobile phones, seven motorcycles, Rs 14,830 has been seized from the arrested persons, informed inspector-in-charge Sabyasachi Malla.

On being asked, the police said the accused persons will be forwarded to the court on Monday. However, the identity of the accused person is yet to be disclosed by the police.