Rayagada: Police today busted a gambling den in a forest near Ramanguda in Gunupur area of Rayagada district and arrested nine persons.

Acting on reliable information regarding the gambling activities, a police team carried out the raids across Ramanguda area and apprehended the gamblers while they were engaged in the illegal activity.

A sum of Rs 29,000, 11 mobiles and six bikes were seized from the gambling spot, sources said.