Gambling den busted in Ganjam, 4 held

Ganjam: Police claimed to have busted a gambling den with the arrest of four persons during a raid at a hotel in Berhampur city late last night.

The identities of the arrested persons were not revealed immediately.

Acting on reliable inputs about a gambling den in a hotel, a police team conducted a raid and apprehended four persons involved in the illegal activity.  The cops have also recovered Rs 66,000 in cash.

However, the suspect who was running the gambling den is still at large.

A case has been registered against the accused persons under relevant Sections of the IPC and forwarded to court, sources added.

