Gambling den busted in Bhubaneswar, 15 including mastermind held

Bhubaneswar: The Commisionarate police on Sunday raided a gambling den in Khandagiri area and arrested at least 15 persons for indulging in the illegal activities in the city.

The main accused mastermind has been identified as Priyutush Satapathy of Khandagiri.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by inspector-in-charge Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra carried out the surprise raid on the gambling den operating from Khandagiri area and arrested 15 gamblers.

The police seized some cash, motorcycles and playing cards from the possession of the arrested persons. A case has been registered against the accused and they will be forwarded to court tomorrow, the police said.