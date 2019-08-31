Gajabandhu Yojana to protect elephants in Odisha soon: Chief Wildlife Warden

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to protect elephants, the Odisha Government has decided to launch a new scheme ‘Gajabandhu Yojana’ soon, informed Chief Wildlife Warden Ajay Mohapatra today.

Mohapatra informed that CCTVs and speed breakers will be installed in as many as 65 elephant corridors across the state to track the movement of pachyderms and reduced casualties. 

The scheme will also involve common people who will get a cash reward for providing information on the movement of elephants, Mohapatra added.

Notably, around three elephants were killed after being hit by a speeding bus while crossing NH-20 near Balijodi under Ghatagaon Forest Range in Keonjhar district late on August 22 night.

Taking note of the jumbo casualty in the state, the Odisha Government has decided to launch the scheme with peoples’ participation to create a friendly-environment for the elephants.

