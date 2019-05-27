GAIL records highest ever annual profit of Rs 6,026 crore

New Delhi: GAIL (India) Limited on Monday declared that it has recorded its highest ever profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 6,026 crore for the financial year 2018-19 in its journey of over three decades.

The PAT is a rise of 30 % from Rs. 4,618 crore in the last fiscal on the back of better physical performance in all segments and better realisations.

The Company’s turnover is up by 39% at Rs. 74,808 crore while Profit before Tax rose by 31% at Rs. 9,085 crore.

During the year, the company registered 14% growth in Natural Gas Marketing and 2% growth in Natural Gas Transmission volumes while sales quantity in Petrochemicals, Liquid Hydrocarbons (LHC) and LPG Transmission segment rose by 9%, 4% and 7% respectively.

The increase in profit was mainly due to robust performance of Natural Gas Marketing segment duly supported by increase in profit from Natural Gas Transmission, LHC and Petrochemicals segments.

The earning per share is up by 30% from Rs. 20.48 to Rs. 26.72. The Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs.1.77 per share (subject to approval of shareholders) on paid-up equity (pre-bonus issue) making the total dividend for the year to Rs.8.02 per share.

The Board has also recommended one fully paid-up Bonus share for every one equity shares held (subject to approval of shareholders).

On a quarterly basis, GAIL recorded PAT of Rs. 1,122 crore in Q4 FY 18-19 increased by 10% vis-à-vis the corresponding period in the last fiscal.

During the quarter, the Company registered growth in physical performance in all segments as compared to corresponding period of the previous year with Natural Gas Marketing up by 10%, Natural Gas Transmission volumes up by 3%, Petrochemicals sales up by 12%, Liquid Hydrocarbon Sales rising by 4% and LPG Transmission volumes increasing by 4%.

During the year 2018-19, the total consolidated group turnover stood at Rs. 75,912 crore while the Group PAT was Rs. 6,546 crore. CGD group companies IGL, MGL, GAIL Gas and Petronet LNG continued to add to the group profit. Taking together the impact, Earning per share as per consolidated statement is Rs. 29.03 in FY19 as against Rs. 21.28 per share in the previous year.

BC Tripathi, CMD GAIL said that all segments contributed positively to the company’s profit during the year. Gas Marketing, Gas Transmission, LHC and Petrochemicals Segments performed better than the last year due to improved physical performance coupled with better realisations in these segments. GAIL’s PAT has registered consistent growth of over 30% year on year in each of the last three financial years.

CMD GAIL added that GAIL has made a record Capex of Rs. 8,300 crore in the current FY 2018-19, mainly in the on-going pipeline projects of 5,500 kms, adding to a total investment of Rs. 32,000 crore in next couple of years.