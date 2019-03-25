Gadkari files nomination from Nagpur LS seat

By pragativadinewsservice
Nagpur: Union minister Nitin Gadkari has filed his nomination for the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat on Monday claiming he will win the poll with a bigger margin.

The constituency goes to polls on April 11.

Gadkari had defeated Vilas Muttemwar (Congress) in the 2014 elections by a margin of 2.84 lakh votes.

The BJP veteran was accompanied by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Energy Minister Chandrashekar Bawankule, family members and a large number of party workers, while filing his nomination.

Gadkari will register a “historic win” from Nagpur, Fadnavis said and added that he will create a record of  sorts in Maharashtra.

The chief minister said the  BJP-Shiv Sena combine would win 45 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

