Gabriella Demetriades shares pic of boyfriend Arjun Rampal with newborn son

New Delhi: The new dad of B Town, actor Arjun Rampal, looked adorable in a picture shared by his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, who gave birth to a baby boy on Thursday.

In the picture, Arjun Rampal is seen holding their son, while the face of the kid is not visible.

In another picture shared by the South African model, the new daddy is seen holding a teddy bear for their newborn. Gabriella has also shared a selfie from the hospitable bed in which she is looking fresh and radiant.

The couple welcomed their first child together on Thursday. Arjun Rampal and Gabriella have been dating for almost a year now.

Arjun and Gabriella announced the big news about their pregnancy by sharing identical posts on their respective social media accounts earlier this year. In the loved-up picture, Gabriella, sporting a baby bump, could be seen curled up in Arjun’s arms.