G7 summit: PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Senegal President

International
By pragativadinewsservice
G7 summit
Biarritz: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held bilateral talks with Senegal President Macky Sall at the sidelines of G7 summit here on Monday.

The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties in various sectors, including cooperation in combating terrorism.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted: “PM @narendramodi met with President Macky Sall of #Senegal on margins of the #G7Biarritz Summit. The two leaders discussed bilateral ties, including development partnership and cooperation in counter-terrorism and international fora”.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the invitation to India was a “reflection of the personal chemistry” between Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron and also “recognition of India as a major economic power”.

The countries which are part of the G7 include the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the US.

