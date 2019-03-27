G Udaygiri MLA Jacob Pradhan quits Congress

Bhubaneswar: A day after filing nomination as an independent candidate from the G Udayagiri assembly constituency, MLA Jacob Pradhan today resigned from the primary membership of the Congress.

Pradhan, who was denied ticket by the Congress, submitted his nomination papers at the office of Baliguda Sub Collector as an independent candidate yesterday.

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Indian National Congress, on Monday, announced the candidates for four more assembly seats in Odisha, where the party replaced Pradhan and fielded Shyamghan Pradhan from G Udaygiri assembly constituency.