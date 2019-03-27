G Udaygiri MLA Jacob Pradhan quits Congress

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
independent candidate
9

Bhubaneswar: A day after filing nomination as an independent candidate from the G Udayagiri assembly constituency, MLA Jacob Pradhan today resigned from the primary membership of the Congress.

Related Posts

Unidentified man found hanging from tree in Keonjhar

Jolt to Congress as three former MLAs quit party

Two minor siblings drown in Baitarani river

Pradhan, who was denied ticket by the Congress, submitted his nomination papers at the office of Baliguda Sub Collector as an independent candidate yesterday.

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Indian National Congress, on Monday, announced the candidates for four more assembly seats in Odisha, where the party replaced Pradhan and fielded Shyamghan Pradhan from G Udaygiri assembly constituency.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.