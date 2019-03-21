Future terror attack on India will be suicidal: US warns Pakistan

Washington: The US has admonished Pakistan that another terror attack on India will be suicidal for Pakistan and advised it to contain terror groups like JeM and LeT.

Addressing reporters at the White House a senior administration official said: “We need to see Pakistan taking concrete and sustained action to rein in the terrorist groups, mainly the Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Lashkar-e-Taiba in order to ensure that we don’t have re-escalation (of tensions) in the region”.

The official said Pakistan has to demonstrate more concrete action and added that although it has taken some “initial” actions, a lot more remains to be done.

The official said they have frozen the assets of some terrorist groups and made some arrests. But, the officials said, Pakistan needs to decide if it wants to be viewed as a responsible international player.

It is worthwhile to mention that tensions escalated between the two neighbours after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) killed 40 CRPF troopers in Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14.

India launched a counter-terror operation in Balakot. Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured its pilot the next day.

The pilot who was held in captive was handed over to India on March 1.