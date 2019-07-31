Furore in Odisha Assembly over BJD’s support to Triple Talaq bill

Bhubaneswar: Congress members in the Odisha Assembly created furore over Biju Janata Dal’s support to the Triple Talaq bill of NDA government in the Parliament.

Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, during zero hour, wanted to know if the present dispensation in Odisha is a joint venture of both the state and the Centre. He said the chief minister has been telling that he is maintaining equidistance from the NDA government, but it doesn’t seem to be so. Bahinipati asked if there was any secret understanding between BJD and BJP.

The Congress MLA said his party is not against the bill but added that the bill should have been sent to a select committee before being passed. He said it is surprising that the BJD supported it and the chief minister should clarify the position.

Replying to Congress MLA’s query, BJD MLA and chief whip Pramila Mallik said her party has been maintaining equidistance from Congress and BJP. She said BJD has always supported the issue concerning women and their empowerment.

Mallik said the Congress votes were transferred to BJP during Patkura poll and accused Congress of hobnobbing with the saffron party.