Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi’s bail plea rejected

By pragativadinewsservice
Nirav Modi
London: Westminster Magistrate court on Friday rejected the bail petition of fugitive billionaire Nirav Modi for the second time.

A judge of the court said it finds substantial grounds to fear that Modi would fail to surrender and will hear his plea again on April 26.

Toby Chadman, who is representing the Crown prosecution on behalf of the Indian authorities, argued that Modi may destroy evidence and try to bribe and threaten potential witnesses if granted bail.

Worth mentioning, the UK court had remanded the fugitive diamond trader in custody till March 29.

Modi was arrested in Holborn Mach 19. He is the main accused in the Punjab National Bank scam involving Rs 13,500 crore.

pragativadinewsservice
