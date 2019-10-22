Fuel Stations In Rajasthan To Remain Shut For 24 Hours Tomorrow

Jajpur: Petrol and diesel pumps across Rajasthan will be closed from tomorrow for 24 hours protesting against the increased rate of Value Added Taxes or VAT.

As per reports, Sunit Bagai President of the Rajasthan Petrol Diesel Association (RPDA) said fuel pumps located in the border areas are on the verge of a shutdown due to increased VAT rate.

“We have apprised the state government about losses incurred by the fuel pump stations,” said Bagai.

It may be noted that in the general budget, the Centre had announced Rs. 1 per litre in excise duty and Rs. 1 as road cess. Following the hike, the state government through a notification on July 6 increased VAT rate on petrol from 26 to 30 per cent and 18 to 22 per cent on diesel.