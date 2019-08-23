Fuel Station Dispenses Water-Diluted Petrol in Rourkela

UncategorizedState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Water-Diluted Petrol
Representational Image
8

Rourkela: Tension prevailed at a petrol pump in the Steel City Rourkela on Thursday after a customer complained that the fuel outlet dispensed water-diluted petrol.

According to sources, one Abhisekh Mallik had alleged that after filling up petrol at the pump his vehicle developed a technical snag. Later, when he complained about the matter to the petrol pump staffs they ignored him.

Related Posts

Three Forest Personnel Hurt In Elephant Attack In Angul

Woman delivers baby on roadside in Ganjam

Siblings fall into electric trap in Ganjam forest, younger…

Mallick, then informed the matter to police following which a team of police officials reached the petrol pump and started an investigation into the matter.

The cops, while detecting the quantity of petrol, reportedly found nearly two buckets of water-diluted petrol from it.

Meanwhile, Mallick demanded compensation and actions against the petrol pump staffs.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Three Forest Personnel Hurt In Elephant Attack In Angul

Woman delivers baby on roadside in Ganjam

Siblings fall into electric trap in Ganjam forest, younger…

1 of 1,684