Fuel Station Dispenses Water-Diluted Petrol in Rourkela

Rourkela: Tension prevailed at a petrol pump in the Steel City Rourkela on Thursday after a customer complained that the fuel outlet dispensed water-diluted petrol.

According to sources, one Abhisekh Mallik had alleged that after filling up petrol at the pump his vehicle developed a technical snag. Later, when he complained about the matter to the petrol pump staffs they ignored him.

Mallick, then informed the matter to police following which a team of police officials reached the petrol pump and started an investigation into the matter.

The cops, while detecting the quantity of petrol, reportedly found nearly two buckets of water-diluted petrol from it.

Meanwhile, Mallick demanded compensation and actions against the petrol pump staffs.