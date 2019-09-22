Fuel station dispenses adulterated diesel in Koraput

State at LargeState
By pragativadinewsservice
Fuel station dispenses
9

Koraput: Tension prevailed at a petrol pump in Jeypore Bus Stand in Koraput district on Sunday after a customer complained that the fuel outlet dispensed water-diluted diesel.

According to sources, a person had alleged that after filling up diesel at the pump his car developed a technical snag. After covering a distance of a few kilometres, he faced some engine problem. Later, he checked the fuel tank and found that water was mixed with the diesel.

Related Posts

SI accused of harassing woman constable in Rourkela

11 cattle killed in dangerous lightning strike in Keonjhar

Deadly Potholes In Mancheswar Road Turns Nightmare For…

Following the allegations, a team of police officials and Civil Supplies department reached the petrol pump and started an investigation into the matter. The officials also collected samples of diesel and sent it for a laboratory test.

Meanwhile, the complainant demanded compensation and action against the petrol pump staffs.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

SI accused of harassing woman constable in Rourkela

11 cattle killed in dangerous lightning strike in Keonjhar

Deadly Potholes In Mancheswar Road Turns Nightmare For…

1 of 2,510