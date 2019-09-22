Fuel station dispenses adulterated diesel in Koraput

Koraput: Tension prevailed at a petrol pump in Jeypore Bus Stand in Koraput district on Sunday after a customer complained that the fuel outlet dispensed water-diluted diesel.

According to sources, a person had alleged that after filling up diesel at the pump his car developed a technical snag. After covering a distance of a few kilometres, he faced some engine problem. Later, he checked the fuel tank and found that water was mixed with the diesel.

Following the allegations, a team of police officials and Civil Supplies department reached the petrol pump and started an investigation into the matter. The officials also collected samples of diesel and sent it for a laboratory test.

Meanwhile, the complainant demanded compensation and action against the petrol pump staffs.