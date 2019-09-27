Fuel Price Continue To Soar, Petrol Rs 80 In Mumbai

fuel price
8

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices continued to soar on Friday with petrol selling at Rs 80/litre and diesel at Rs 70.55/litre in Mumbai.

As per reports, petrol rates increased by 15 paise in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, and by 16 paise in Chennai. Diesel rates shot up by 10 paise in Delhi and Kolkata, by 11 paise in Mumbai and Chennai. The rest of the country has also witnessed a hike in fuel prices.

As per the Indian Oil website, petrol priced in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai were: Rs 74.43/litre, Rs 77.03/litre, Rs 80.00/litre, Rs 77.28/litre respectively, while the diesel rates were: Rs 67.24/litre, Rs 69.66 /litre, Rs 70.55 /litre and Rs 71.09/litre respectively.

 

