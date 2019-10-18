Frozen 2 Hindi: Priyanka, Parineeti to Voice Sisters Elsa and Anna

Mumbai: Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and sister Parineeti Chopra have been roped in to voice the lead characters of Elsa and Anna in the Hindi version of the upcoming Frozen 2.

This was announced by Disney Studios on Friday. The news was also confirmed by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Priyanka and Parineeeti announced their association with the project on social media with identical posts.

<>



</>

Frozen 2 is the sequel to Disney’s 2013 animated film of the same name, which revolves around two sisters Elsa and Anna. Elsa is cursed-blessed with the supernatural power to freeze things around her. Though she was afraid to use her powers for most of her life, she breaks through her fears when her sister’s life is in danger. The second film takes the story of the two sisters ahead as they embark upon another mystical adventure.

Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck have returned for the sequel, along with songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. While Idina Menzel (Elsa), Kristen Bell (Anna), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), and Josh Gad (Olaf) reprise their roles from the original film, new additions to the voice cast include Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K Brown. While Wood will essay the part of Queen Iduna, the mother of Elsa and Anna, Brown will play Lieutenant Destin Mattias.

The animation feature releases on November 22 this year.