‘Friends’ to hit theatres on its 25th anniversary

New York: Popular TV show Friends will come on the big screen in celebration of the show’s 25th anniversary.

The gang from Friends– Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey and Ross will be seen in again as the series will be specially screened over three nights of September 23, September 28 and October 2.

Over 1,000 theatres across the US will feature four episodes per night that have been newly remastered in 4K format from the original 35mm camera negative.

Episodes that are due to play include The One With The Black Out, The One Where No One’s Ready, and The One Where Everyone Finds Out, as well as a whole bunch of exclusive interviews and never-seen-before content.

The episodes will be shown as follows:

Night 1: Pilot –ReDo, The One With The Black Out, The One With The Birth, The One Where Ross Finds Out

Night 2: The One With The Prom Video, The One Where No One's Ready, The One With The Morning After, The One With The Embryos

Night 3: The One With Chandler In A Box, The One With Ross's Wedding – Part 2, The One Where Everyone Finds Out, The One Where Ross Got High

The run time for the special event is an hour and 40 minutes and tickets will go on sale August 16. Cities and theatres have not been announced yet.