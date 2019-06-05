French Open: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal enter semi-finals

Paris: Ace Tennis players, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal entered the semi-finals of French Open by registering victories in their respective fourth round matches.

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal defeated Kei Nishikori 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 while Roger Federer outclassed Stan Wawrinka 7-6, 4-6, 7-6, 6-4.

Nadal defeated Nishikori in the fourth round match that lasted for an hour and 51 minutes whereas Federer defeated Wawrinka in just three hours and 35 minutes.

Nadal is through to his 31st Grand Slam semi-final, becoming the fourth Open era player to achieve the feat after Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Jimmy Connors. This is the 91st win for Nadal at Roland Garros in 93 matches.

At 37, Federer is now the oldest Roland Garros semi-finalist since Pancho Gonzales in 1968 and also the oldest Major semi-finalist since Jimmy Connors at the US Open 1991.

In women’s singles, Johanna Konta moved to the semi-finals beating last year’s runner up Sloane Stephens 6-1, 6-4 in the quarters to become the first British woman since 1983 to reach the semi-finals. Konta will be playing in her third Grand Slam semi-final – on a third different surface – after runs to the same stage at 2016 Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2017.