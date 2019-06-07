French Open: Rafael Nadal Beats Roger Federer to Enter Final

Paris: Defending champion Rafael Nadal stormed into the final of 12th Roland Garros by defeating his long-time rival Roger Federer in the semi-finals on Friday.

The 33-year-old produced a masterful performance to get past Federer 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in the last four on Court Philippe Chatrier. It was also his 14th win in 16 clay-court matches against Federer.

Rafael will face either world number one Novak Djokovic or Austrian fourth seed Dominic Thiem in the final clash on Sunday.

It will be Nadal’s 12th appearance in the championship match, which he has never lost before.