French Open: India’s Divij Sharan moves to next round of Men’s Doubles

Paris: India’s Divij Sharan moved to the next round of Men’s Doubles in the French Open Tennis in Paris today.

Divij pairing with Marcelo Demoliner of Brazil beat the duo of Swedish R.Lindstedt and Hungarian M.Fucsovics 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 in the round of 64.

Two other Indians, with their respective partners, are featuring in doubles tonight. The Men’s Doubles match between Indo-German pair of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Mischa Zverev and Croatian-Austrian pair of Mate Pavic and Oliver Marach is underway.

In Mixed Doubles, Rohan Bopanna and Lucie Hradecka of Czechoslovakia will play their second-round match shortly. In other matches, Rafael Nadal and K.Nishikori beat their rivals in Men’s Singles round of 64 to move to next round. In women’s singles, E.Svitolina, K.Pliskova and G.Muguruza won their respective round of 64 matches to move to next round.