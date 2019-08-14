Freedom Monthly Pass Of ” MO BUS” To Be Launched on I-Day

Bhubaneswar: This Independence Day, “CRUT-MO BUS” will launch a Freedom Monthly Pass. The objective is to facilitate & benefit older generation travellers who are not tech-savvy & needed an alternative to the mobile app & all school kids, college students, citizens without a smartphone who wanted to avail a monthly pass & the discount offered online.

“Freedom Monthly Pass Kiosk’s will kick start on 15th Aug 2019 from Master Canteen, Fire Station, Rasulgarh, Vani Vihar, KIIT (Big Bazaar) in Bhubaneswar near our Bus Depot & Bus Queue Shelters. The kiosks will be operational between 9 AM to 7 PM during official working days. Those who buy the monthly passes by 31st Aug 2019 will not only get a 25% discount on the fare, they will also earn 5 days extra validity. Even each of them will get a free ICICI Odyssey card as an Independence Day Gift. The travellers need to carry a stamp size photograph, Identity Card (Only PAN, Aadhar Card or Driving License is to be accepted) along with cash or card. The Freedom monthly passes are protected with a MO BUS QR Code & dynamic serial number series. The pass can be used by only the same person on whose name it is issued.

The ‘Odyssey City Card’ was launched in October 2018 by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in partnership with ICICI Bank and Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL), with an objective to introduce a Common Payment Card System (CPCS) in the city to enable citizens use a single payment option for their multi-purpose usage. The ‘Odyssey City Card’ helps residents to make quick and easy payments for an array of services like property tax, water bills, vehicle parking fees and for bus rides through Mo-Bus mobile application, under the Capital Region Urban Transport Services (CRUT), in a seamless manner. The card can also be used for making payments at retail merchant outlets enabled with POS machines across the country, as well as on e-commerce websites.

Freedom Monthly Bhubaneswar Pass: Unlimited rides on all MO BUS routes within the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area. Monthly-AC: Rs 900 & Monthly-Non AC: ₹ 600 Freedom Monthly Magic Pass: It allows unlimited rides on all the MO BUS operational routes within the MO BUS service area. Monthly-AC: Rs 1800 & Monthly-Non AC: Rs 1200

Arun Bothra, IPS, Managing Director, Capital Region Urban Transport said, “As an organisation, we believe in digitisation however Freedom Physical monthly passes has been launched to facilitate our non-tech savvy passengers so that they also can avail our offers & enjoy our services. Our team constantly take feedback from the passengers through all mediums of communications & work towards providing them world-class services consistently aligned towards the safety & security of the citizens. The same endeavour will continue even in future. We are happy to note that ICICI Bank has partnered with us for this offering.”

Mr Pradosh Rout, Zonal Head – Retail, Odisha & Chhattisgarh, ICICI Bank said, “We are delighted to advance our collaboration with CRUT to co-create solutions that offer flexibility and convenience to the citizens and are steps towards transforming Bhubaneswar into a Smart City. With the launch of Freedom Monthly Pass, citizens will be able to enjoy the added convenience and benefits provided by the state government. Additionally, the passengers buying the pass will get a free ‘Odyssey City Card’ which will help them to make digital payments through a single payment option for their multi-purpose usage in the city.”

About CRUT:

With a vision to provide excellence in public transit service and strive for continuous improvement of the Capital Region’s transportation system, CRUT is committed to redefining “The Way We Move”, by providing mobility options to the residents that will support a more sustainable future for all. CRUT has expanded the definition of public transit to integrate multimodal alternatives for residents and visitors with its new team of experts representing the domains of transportation planning, technology, operations, and communications. Currently, we are having a fleet of 200 buses equipped with free Wi-Fi, clean & technologically advanced equipment & cater to around 70000 passengers daily spread across 20 routes in the twin city.