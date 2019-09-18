Free shoes, uniforms & ID cards to all school students soon: Odisha Education Minister

Bhubaneswar: The students of all state-government run schools will be provided free shoes, uniforms and identity cards soon, informed School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash today.

“Odisha Government will provide free shoes, uniforms to all the school-going students. Besides, the department has also decided to issue ID cards to them”, the minister said told reporters today.

“Earlier, the students belonging to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category were provided with school uniforms. This new initiative to cover all school students will be launched very soon,’ minister Dash added.

“The decision to provide free uniforms and shoes to all school students will mitigate the inferiority complex among those deprived of the facility. This will also encourage parents of kids to enroll them in govt-run schools,”  an official said.

In order to strengthen and systematise the educational system of Odisha, the S&ME Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash, has been making surprise visits to several schools and educational offices for inspection of proper functioning.

