Free and fair polls: Know the steps taken by Odisha Govt

Bhubaneswar: In compliance with the directives of Election Commission of India to ensure free and fair polls, the Odisha government has taken up necessary measures.

Following actions were undertaken by the state government till April 20 to ensure free and fair polls in Odisha.

13,965 non-bailable warrants executed.

62,765 persons with criminal antecedents detained under Sections 107, 116 of the IPC.

5,370 licenced firearms deposited with the district administration. Also, 246 unlicensed firearms and 1457.582 gms of explosives seized.

1, 44,650.588 litres of liquor worth Rs 3, 78, 11,432 seized.

Around 36, 62,344 hoardings and posters removed from public places for violation of the model code of conduct.

State level control room (0674-2395015) received 1072 calls relating to poll irregularities while voter helpline number (1950) received 16,287 calls.

