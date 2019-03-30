Fraudster held for cheating NRI gynaecologist of Rs 1.3 crore

Cuttack: The Crime Branch of Odisha police has arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly defrauding his employer of 1.3 crore through unauthorised transactions.

The accused, identified as Dilip Kumar Das (31), was the financial advisor to the complainant, a gynaecologist who lives in Libya of North Africa with her husband.

According to the complainant, she has NRI bank account with ICICI and SBI bank. The accused had been the financial advisor to her family since 2011.

Taking advantage of their innocence, the accused transferred Rs 1.3 crore from the bank accounts of the lady gynaecologist and her husband to his personal bank account between 2017 and 2019.

Acting on the complaint, cyber police inspector Anila Anand probed the case and arrested the accused. Eight debit and credit cards of different banks, SIM cards and laptops were recovered from him.