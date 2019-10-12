Fraud! Sundargarh Collector’s fake id user seeks material favours

CrimeHeadlinesState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Sundargarh Collector's fake id
0

Sundargarh: It seems as if the Sundargarh District Collector, Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, too is not spared of the scourge of cyber crimes on social media after a Facebook account in his name rang an alarm in his head.

The messages from the bogus id sent shock waves when the person posing as the Collector demanded a brand new phone from another user.

The chaos and confusion happened due to a fraudster who had created Kalyan’s fake Facebook ID contacted other social media users and sought various favours.

In one conversation, the accused also asked a local electronic and furniture shop owner to courier him a mobile phone. He also added that he would clear the payment later to which the businessman agreed.

The matter came to light after screenshots of the conversation surfaced over social media platforms and several other acquaintances of the officer alerted him about the same.

Related Posts

Miscreants loot Gramya Bank in Khurda

Missing youth’s half-burnt body recovered from field…

Woman’s body carried on bicycle for cremation in…

Kalyan immediately filed a complaint with the police and an FIR was registered. The Collector also took to his social media handle to post a message in order to aware others about the fraudsters.

<>
</>

<>
</>

Clearing the air, Kalyan wrote that he never asked for any favours from anyone as the action is against his conscience.

While a probe into the same is underway, it is expected that the accused fraudster will be traced soon, sources said.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Miscreants loot Gramya Bank in Khurda

Missing youth’s half-burnt body recovered from field…

Woman’s body carried on bicycle for cremation in…

1 of 7,276