Fraud! Sundargarh Collector’s fake id user seeks material favours

Sundargarh: It seems as if the Sundargarh District Collector, Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, too is not spared of the scourge of cyber crimes on social media after a Facebook account in his name rang an alarm in his head.

The messages from the bogus id sent shock waves when the person posing as the Collector demanded a brand new phone from another user.

The chaos and confusion happened due to a fraudster who had created Kalyan’s fake Facebook ID contacted other social media users and sought various favours.

In one conversation, the accused also asked a local electronic and furniture shop owner to courier him a mobile phone. He also added that he would clear the payment later to which the businessman agreed.

The matter came to light after screenshots of the conversation surfaced over social media platforms and several other acquaintances of the officer alerted him about the same.

Kalyan immediately filed a complaint with the police and an FIR was registered. The Collector also took to his social media handle to post a message in order to aware others about the fraudsters.

<>

</>

<>

</>

Clearing the air, Kalyan wrote that he never asked for any favours from anyone as the action is against his conscience.

While a probe into the same is underway, it is expected that the accused fraudster will be traced soon, sources said.