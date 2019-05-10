France sore over extension of UK’s exit from EU

Paris: The French government is sore over “repeated extensions” of Britain’s exit from European Union(EU). This was aired by a Presidential official on Friday.

The official said this stand of the French government is in keeping with the hard line of Paris on Brexit.

The official who preferred to be anonymous said London should “have a solution before October 31” when Britain is due to leave the EU.

The official said: “The European elections could create a political shock that ends in a bipartisan agreement before June 30.”

According to reports, France under President Emmanuel Macron has shown increasing impatience with Brexit.

This has brought Paris into a rare conflict with its traditional EU ally Berlin which has generally pressed for a more tolerant approach on Brexit.