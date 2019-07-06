FPI condemns honour killing of couple in Tamil Nadu

Bhubaneswar: The Free thought Party of India (FPI) strongly condemned the brutal murder of a couple on caste grounds in Tamil Nadu on July 4.

Jothi, 21, of an upper SC Community and T. Solairaja, 24, of the lowest SC Community were hacked to death by a hired gang of armed men in the early hours of Thursday.

The killers were reportedly hired by Jothi’s parents.

The Couple married on April 15, 2019, and stayed together in a small house with a single room at Thanthal Periyar Nagar in Tamil Nadu. Even Jothi was pregnant, her parents planned to get her and her husband murdered by supari killers.

The FPI called for Abolition of all Surnames, Establishment of Free Registration of Priestless Love Marriage Offices throughout the Country – one each at the G.P. Level and Introduction of Prayerless Quality English Medium Schools all over the Country and full-scale Elimination of Caste-based Reservation Policy.

“If Caste Reservation Policy is removed and if Free Registration of Priestless Love Marriage Offices is run by the State Governments at the GP Level then there would be an end to such brutal murder of Lovers involving couples in our Country,” opined FPI General Secretary B. Ramchandra CST Voltaire in the press release issued today.