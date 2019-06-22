Fourth Saturday is holiday for Odisha govt employees

Bhubaneswar: In a major announcement, the Odisha government today declared fourth Saturday of every month as general holiday for all state government employees.

The first half of every fourth Saturday, which has otherwise been declared as a general holiday, shall be devoted by the Heads of Offices at all levels of the State Government for deliberating on implementation of five Ts, and for training and brainstorming sessions relating to innovative ideas for progress and development of the State, a notification issued by the general administration department read.

According to the notification, the day-to-day working hours in the Government Offices shall be from 10.00 A.M. to 5.30 P.M. with half an hour lunch break from 1.30.P.M. to 2.00 P.M.

The revised timings are not applicable to Vacation Departments, the notification said.