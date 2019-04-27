Fourth phase polls in Odisha: Campaigning to end today at 5 pm

Bhubaneswar: Campaigning for the fourth phase polls in Odisha will end on Saturday evening. As per the Election Commission guidelines, campaigning will continue till 5 pm today.

Braving scorching summer heat, the candidates in the fray including many heavyweight politicians have intensified their campaigning for the fourth phase polls in Odisha.

Six Lok Sabha Constituencies and 42 Assembly segments will go to polls in this phase.

In the fourth phase, the Lok Sabha constituencies, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur will go to polls.

Here are the Assembly Constituencies going to polls:

Jashipur (ST), Saraskana(ST), Rairangpur(ST), Bangriposi (ST), Udala (ST), Badasahi (SC), Baripada (ST), Morada, Jaleswar, Bhograi, Basta, Balasore, Remuna (SC), Nilgiri, Soro (SC), Simulia, Bhandaripokhari, Bhadrak, Basudevpur, Dhamnagar (SC), Chandabali, Binjharpur, Bari, Barachana, Dharmasala, Jajpur, Korei, Sukinda, Niali (SC), Salipur, Mahanga, Patkura, Kendrapara(SC), Aul, Rajanagar, Mahakalapadam, Paradip, Tirtol(SC), Balikuda-Erasama, Jagatsinghpur, Kakatpur(SC) and Nimapara.