Fourth phase polls in Odisha: 9 per cent voter turnout till 9 am

Bhubaneswar: Approximately 9 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 9 am in the six Lok Sabha constituencies and 41 Assembly segments under them in the fourth phase polls in Odisha on Thursday.

This was informed by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Odisha.

The polling started at 7 am in almost all the booths. However, delayed voting was reported in several polling booths due to technical glitches in EVMs and VVPATs.

Long queues of voters were seen at polling stations in the assembly constituencies under the six parliamentary constituencies.

As many as 95,00,635 voters including 49,01,079 male, 45,98,979 female and 545 belonging to the third gender will be exercising their voting franchise in the fourth and last phase polls in the state.

Reportedly, polling is underway in the six Lok Sabha constituencies of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur along with 41 assembly constituencies under them. Patkura assembly seat, which comes under Kendrapara Lok Sabha segment will go to polls May 19. Elections for Assembly seat here was cancelled following the death of the BJD candidate.